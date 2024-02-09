Jon Bon Jovi Thought God Was Taking Away His Singing Ability

Jon Bon Jovi revealed during a Friday interview with the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California that he felt that God was taking away his singing ability.

The comment came as part of a larger discussion as the Bon Jovi singer described the recent vocal cord surgery that he underwent that is part of the new Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story docuseries that's due April 26 on Hulu. The first trailer was released earlier today.

In speaking about coming to terms with his vocal issues, Bon Jovi told the crowd of reporters, “It’s not easy. The parallel story and now I’m ready to talk about it is this vocal surgery. I pride myself on being a true vocalist. I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing."

He continued, "So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger. So there was no reason for this."

The singer described what had occurred, explaining, "One of my cords was literally atrophied. So my vocal cords, they’re supposed to look parallel. So let’s pretend one of them looks as thick as my thumb and the other one is as thick as a a pinky. So the strong one was pushing the weak one aside. And I wasn’t singing well. So my craft was being taken from me."

Bon Jovi says that fortunately he was able to find a surgeon who was able to do a cutting edge implant that has allowed for him to build his vocal cord back up.

Relaying his anguish at the situation, Bon Jovi recalls, "I say in the film in the latter episodes, ‘If I just had my tools back, the rest of it I can deal with.’ I can write you a song. I can perform as well as anybody, but I need to get my tools back."

Offering an update, he added, "I’m 19-and-a-half months into my rehab and Friday night (Feb. 2 at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony) was the first time I’d sung in public. Saturday morning (Feb. 3) was the first time I’d woken up without multiple voices in my head. That was the best feeling. It was just me. So I’m a work in progress."

He concludes, "But boy do we have a great film and I’ve got a damn good album and I feel really great about all of it. Give me this last piece of the puzzle and it’s going to be a joy to go back to work."

Bon Jovi's Dream Table Placement

As Jon Bon Jovi mentioned, he was the guest of honor at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year salute last Friday during Grammy Week. The singer shared a story at the TCAs that generated a few laughs while reflecting on his life.

He told the crowd that "not in my wildest dreams" did he expect the life that he has lived. Referencing the MusiCares ceremony, he told the crowd of reporters. "The 18-year-old in me had Paul McCartney to my left and Bruce Springsteen to his right and my wife kept trying to do the table arrangements and I just kept holding on to these two places," stated Bon Jovi. "You’re supposed to sit next to your wife, but it was like [shrugs]. If I were to tell my 18-year-old self that these dreams were going to happen to me, I would have never believed it.”