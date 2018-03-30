Jonathan Davis Warns Against Blind Conformity in ‘Everyone’ Video

"They don't like me / Because I frighten them / They don't want me / Cause I'm not like them," sings Jonathan Davis in the new video for his solo song "Everyone." So it's fitting that the clip takes a darker look at the dangers of conformity, as seen in the clip above.

Stephen Steelman directs the video, which centers on a group of mindful young followers of a religious leader, pulling in his flock to add more to the congregation in ways that just seem a little off. But will all of these young men drink the Kool-Aid (or in this case some nasty blue milk)? Watch it all play out above.

While it is hard not to associate Jonathan Davis' voice with Korn, this solo song does paint outside the box a little more. A driving low-end powers the relentless rocker, but there's a foot-tapping catchiness that feels a little more accessible.

"Everyone" can be found on Davis' upcoming solo album, Black Labyrinth, which is due May 25 via Sumerian Records. You can pre-order the set here and look for Davis hitting the road in support of the album at these dates.

