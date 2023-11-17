Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme Says He’s ‘All Clear’ After Cancer Treatment

In a new interview, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme reported he is "all clear" of cancer since undergoing treatment. In the same breath, he reflected on "dark times" he's endured with the loss of several friends in music.

In April, the Queens of the Stone Age bandleader revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2022 without specifying what kind. He's since recovered after a successful operation to remove it — a hopeful outcome after he experienced the 2022 deaths of his former bandmate in Queens of the Stone Age, the Screaming Trees' Mark Lanegan, and his friend Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer of Foo Fighters, among others.

"I don't look at the fact that a lot of people have passed away near [me], you know, nine people in the last … year and a half now," Homme tells ITV News.

Referencing his split from wife Brody Dalle, with whom he has three children, the Queens of the Stone Age singer-guitarist continues, "And I had a little heartache, and I had a little of this and a little of that. But also, I've never learned so much so quickly. And so, I'm sort of thankful for it all at the end because I feel closer to the things I truly love."

Asked by ITV News correspondent Nina Nannar about the outcome of his cancer treatment, Homme answers, "I'm good — I'm all clear."

In June, Queens of the Stone Age released their first new studio album in six years, In Times New Roman..., and are now on the road supporting it. All while Homme keeps his chin up.

"It's the kids that have made me feel better — whether they're out in the crowd or in their own home," he says. "So, yeah, I feel the best I've felt all year. You know, I've lost band members and things like that to cancer. And it's not just about cancer."

Homme adds, "It's OK to be broad and say dark times come. But I guess, more than ever, I'm just trying to look for the light."

