Queens of the Stone Age Release New Song ‘Emotion Sickness,’ Announce ‘In Times New Roman…’ Album

Queens of the Stone Age have just announced In Times New Roman..., their first new album in six years, alongside the release of the debut single "Emotion Sickness."

The successor to 2017's Villains, which was produced seven-time Grammy winning producer Mark Ronson and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, will be released on June 16 through Matador and can be pre-ordered here now. It'll be the group's eighth full length release throughout a 25-year career.

View the In Times New Roman album cover and complete track listing further down the page, where you'll also find the video player for the brand new track.

Back in September, Queens of the Stone Age lightly began to tease the arrival of their next album amid an announcement about limited edition vinyl reissues of their self-titled record, ...Like Clockwork and Villains. Those teasers intensified this week in a series of tweets, the first of which declared, "It's our special week!"

READ MORE: The Most Underrated Albums by 25 Big Rock + Metal Bands

Next came two brief video clips accompanied by snippets of new music. "The World's Gonna End," read the share text on the first teaser clip, followed by "What You Worship Is Your God."

See all three tweets below.

Queens of the Stone Age will play a few U.S. festivals later this month before heading to Europe for most of June and part of July. Then they'll play a headlining show in New York in August, followed by a few more festival performances in Brazil and the U.S. in the fall. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets here.

Queens of the Stone Age teasers leading up to album + song announcement

Queens of the Stone Age - 'Emotion Sickness'

Queens of the Stone Age, In Times New Roman... Album Art + Track Listing

Queens of the Stone Age, 'In Times New Roman' Queens of the Stone Age loading...

01. "Obscenery"

02. "Paper Machete"

03. "Negative Space"

04. "Time & Place"

05. "Made to Parade"

06. "Carnavoyeur"

07. "What the Peephole Say"

08. "Sicily"

09. "Emotion Sickness"

10. "Straight Jacket Fitting"