Journey Guitarist Confirms New Album Title + Track Listing

Journey's Neal Schon has given fans some insight on the band's long awaited new studio album, confirming that Freedom will be the album's title.

The band's Instagram site had recently been touting their upcoming tour with Toto as the "Freedom" tour, which was a tip of the title to come, but Schon essentially confirmed the album title by posting an image with the album's artwork and track listing to his Instagram.

"It's coming and it's loaded," stated the guitarist of the 15-song set, while also tagging their labels BMG and Frontiers Music SRL. Check out the track listing and the Instagram post below.

Journey, Freedom Track Listing

01. Together We Run (4:49)

02. Don't Give Up On Us (5:23)

03. Still Believe In Love

04. You Got The Best Of Me (5:33)

05. Live To Love Again (5:30)

06. The Way We Used To Be (3:35)

07. Come Away With Me (4:02)

08. After Glow (5:22)

09. Let It Rain (4:40)

10. Holdin On (3:14)

11. All Day All Night (3:38)

12. Don't Go (4:58)

13. United We Stand (5:05)

14. Life Rolls On (4:57)

15. Beautiful As You Are (7:10)

It was just last June that Journey gave fans their first new song in a decade as "The Way We Used to Be" was issued as the lead single.

Since Journey's last album, the lineup has changed. Producer-drummer Narada Michael Walden, bassist Randy Jackson and keyboardist Jason Derlatka all joined in 2020, with former drummer Deen Castronovo returning to the band in 2021.

Speaking with singer Arnel Pineda in early 2021, the vocalist beamed of working with Walden, stating, "It’s been amazing. He’s starting to be one of my biggest mentors. He’s been so patient with me and he’s so good. It’s no wonder he’s a Grammy winner. I’ve been getting his vibe and he’s a good teacher."

No official release date has been confirmed as yet for the new album, but Journey will be returning to the road next week. The band will kick off the "Freedom" tour with Toto on Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh, with dates currently booked into May. Get ticketing information on the run at this location.