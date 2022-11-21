Journey's legal issues continue, as guitarist Neal Schon has filed legal action against keyboardist-guitarist Jonathan Cain in an attempt to gain access to the band's financial records.

Per a Page Six report, though Schon and Cain remain members in Journey and have equal share of Nomota, the company that operates the band, Schon has stated in court papers that he hasn't been granted access to financial records that allow him to know how much he's owed.

The suit was filed in Contra Costa in the Bay Area of California. One other key part of the suit is that Schon has claimed that Cain set up an AmEx card without telling him and that "millions of Journey funds have flowed through it."

In the suit, Schon's legal team has stated that "as a member and manager and founder and leader of Journey, Schon has the right to access and control Nomota’s books and records. Schon must have unfettered access to Nomota’s records so he can oversee and manage Nomota/Journey.”

The guitarist also claims in the suit that despite many requests for the financial information to be turned over, Cain has not done so. “Schon’s right to Journey’s profits is being controlled by Cain — Schon’s bandmate, who Schon brought into the band in the 1980s — and despite all of his requests and efforts, Schon has been unable to get full access,” reads a portion of the suit.

As for the credit card, the court documents allege that Cain kept telling Schon he'd get access to the card but that he never ends up getting added. Schon claimed that he only found out about the credit card because American Express had told him it existed.

Journey have had several legal dust-ups in recent years. Back in September, former frontman Steve Perry sued both Schon and Cain over use of song trademarks that were going to be used for marketing hats, T-shirts and other merchandise. Schon called Perry's suit "a bunch of crap" in response.

In 2021, Schon and Cain were able to settle a legal battle that started in 2020 when former members Steve Smith and Ross Valory attempted to take control of the band's business matters. Smith and Valory were dismissed from the group over the action, with Schon and Cain then founding Nomota to oversee their business operation.

Despite the legal woes, Journey have been doing quite well musically in 2022 issuing their Freedom album earlier this year and releasing the song "You Got the Best of Me." The album also featured the 2021 single "The Way We Used to Be" as well as "Let It Rain," "Don't Give Up on Us" and "United We Stand."