Journey Performs on Dick Clark’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Journey performed last night (Dec. 31) at the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. They seamlessly executed two of their most iconic songs, "Anyway You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believing." You can check out a video of their performance below.

The band posted a video of the show on their Facebook, writing, "Many thanks to all Happy 2022." The performance was met with praise by many fans. One commented, "You guys are *still* my all-time favorite band of all time. YOU ROCK!!!!" Another said, "You guys still got it! Best performance of the show."

Karol G also performed in New York's Times Square. LL Cool J was originally slated to perform, but canceled on Dec. 29 after testing positive for COVID-19. Chlöe Bailey was also scheduled to perform at the event, but dropped out as well. No explanation was given for the cancelation.

Ryan Seacrest hosted the show alongside influencer Liza Koshy. Grammy-winner Ciara took over the Los Angeles party, while Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter co-hosted the Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans. Daddy Yankee hosted the first Spanish-language countown in Puerto Rico.

Journey Performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve



Journey is set to embark on a 40-date North American headlining tour this year. Billy Idol will serve as a special guest on the first half of the trek before Toto takes over to close everything out.

Journey 2022 North American Tour Dates (* with Billy Idol, ^ with Toto)

Feb. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *

Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center *

Feb. 25 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena *

Feb. 27 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center *

Feb. 28 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden *

March 02 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *

March 05 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *

March 07 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *

March 08 – Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center *

March 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum *

March 14 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center *

March 16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *

March 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center *

March 19 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

March 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

March 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena *

March 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center *

March 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena *

March 31 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center *

April 01 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center *

April 04 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center *

April /05 – Los Angeles, Calif. STAPLES Center *

April 07 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena ^

April 09 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena ^

April 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena ^

April 13 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center ^

April 15 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center ^

April 20 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena ^

April 21 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center ^

April 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center ^

April 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena ^

April 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^

April 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center ^

April 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center ^

May 02 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena ^

May 04 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena ^

May 05 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

May 07 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ^

May 09 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena ^

May 11 – Hartford, Ct. @ XL Center ^