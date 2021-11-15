Journey Book Huge 2022 North American Tour, Billy Idol + Toto Supporting on Select Dates

Rock legends Journey will close out 2021 with a Las Vegas residency and will then embark on a 40-date North American headlining run next year, with Billy Idol serving as the special guest on half the trek before Toto will take over in that spot to close everything out.

"It's that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — onstage! We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends," said Journey guitarist Neal Schon about the upcoming "Freedom Tour."

Billy Idol added, "Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss. I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!"

"On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well," commented Toto's Steve Lukather.

Look for tickets to go on sale on Nov. 19 at 10AM at Journey's website. See the complete list of stops, which spans from Feb. 22 through May 11, below.

For Journey, the long-awaited return to the road helps fulfill the desire laid out in "The Way We Used to Be," the band's newest single that reflected on the difficult times everyone has endured amid the ongoing pandemic.

Journey 2021 + 2022 North American Tour Dates (* with Billy Idol, ^ with Toto)

Journey

Dec. 01 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Dec. 02 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Dec. 07 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Dec. 08 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Dec. 10 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Dec. 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Dec. 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Feb. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *

Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center *

Feb. 25 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena *

Feb. 27 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center *

Feb. 28 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden *

March 02 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *

March 05 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *

March 07 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *

March 08 – Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center *

March 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum *

March 14 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center *

March 16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *

March 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center *

March 19 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

March 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

March 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena *

March 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center *

March 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena *

March 31 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center *

April 01 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center *

April 04 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center *

April /05 – Los Angeles, Calif. STAPLES Center *

April 07 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena ^

April 09 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena ^

April 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena ^

April 13 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center ^

April 15 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center ^

April 20 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena ^

April 21 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center ^

April 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center ^

April 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena ^

April 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^

April 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center ^

April 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center ^

May 02 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena ^

May 04 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena ^

May 05 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

May 07 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ^

May 09 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena ^

May 11 – Hartford, Ct. @ XL Center ^