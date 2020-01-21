Judas Priest, Limp Bizkit to Headline 2020 Rebel Rock Fest Lineup

Orlando will be rocking this September when the Rebel Rock Festival trots out a hard hitting two-day lineup of acts led by Judas Priest and Limp Bizkit.

Organizers have announced that the music weekend will take place Sept. 18 and 19 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida, with metal icons Judas Priest celebrating their 50th year as a band, while Floridians Limp Bizkit will certainly draw interest closing out the second day.

Joining Judas Priest on the opening day bill will be Trivium, Sabaton, Sevendust, Fuel, Suicide Silence, Light the Torch, Them Evils, Cherry Bombs, Stark and additional acts still to be announced.

The Saturday bill is still not quite complete, with three acts of significance currently blurred out of the billing until their addition can be revealed. Still, Limp Bizkit will be joined by I Prevail, Wage War, All That Remains, Anti-Flag, Cold, Attila, Diamante, Saul, Defy the Tyrant and even more acts still to be announced.

Tickets for the two-day music weekend are currently available at this location. You can also visit the Rebel Rock Festival website for additional information on travel packages, merchandise and more.