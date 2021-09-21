Judas Priest's Rob Halford, known to all as the 'Metal God,' has been cast as 'The Rocker' in a new commercial advertising campaign from Plymouth Rock Assurance, a New Jersey-based insurance corporation. The Rocker... Plymouth Rock... get it?

In each of the three commercials, seen below, Halford is positioned alongside customers who voice out load how pleased they are to have switched to Plymouth Rock Assurance. In a response-like manner to the dialogue, Halford sings snippets of songs which were custom-written for each skit.

As one of metal's all-time greatest singers, the Metal God showcases his distinguished vocal range and, as the campaign continues, his high pitch wails will invade television screens in living rooms, basements and bedrooms all across the United States and beyond, thanks to the wonders of YouTube.

"It feels good to be the first heavy metal pilgrim to partner with Plymouth Rock. I had a (laser) blast on this project," said Halford of the experience (via Blabbermouth).

Watch all three advertisements below.

Judas Priest are currently on the road on their '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour, which finds the band digging deep into their catalog for a career-spanning set. It's safe to say they won't be playing any of the jingles from these commercials. See the remaining dates, with special guest Sabaton, here.

