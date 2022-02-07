Judas Priest&#8217;s Rob Halford &#8211; &#8216;Your Opinion Doesn&#8217;t Matter&#8217; in Neil Young&#8217;s Spotify Decision

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford – ‘Your Opinion Doesn’t Matter’ in Neil Young’s Spotify Decision

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says when it comes to the Neil Young-Joe Rogan Spotify controversy "your opinion doesn't matter." The musician believes everyone has a right to stand up for what they believe in.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Halford weighed in on bands removing their music off of Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan's podcast. Musicians and bands such as Neil Young, Failure, Joni Mitchell, India.Arie, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash all want their music off of the platform.

Halford says your opinion regarding the Spotify controversy doesn't matter as everyone has the right the stand up for what they believe in. He predicts Judas Priest will not take their music off the service and he prefers to keep music and politics separate, according to Billboard:

"I applaud Neil Young for standing up for what he believes in so strongly. I think each of us are dealing with the circumstances of this drama as we see fit," says Halford. "I don't believe in sending out misinformation or disinformation about something that has taken so many lives when the scientific facts speak for themselves. Everybody has an opinion — did [Young] do the right thing? Did he do the wrong thing? You know what? Your opinion doesn't matter. He did the right thing for him."

Judas Priest was recently nominated for the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame, which makes it their third nomination. Halford spoke about the nomination during the interview with Billboard and says, "it's a blessing and it's a rush — it's still a rush to be nominated for the Hall, especially when you're in the company of such an eclectic bunch of fellow musicians."

