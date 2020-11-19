Judas Priest’s Rob Halford is Very Excited for Miley Cyrus’ Metallica Covers Album

The Metal God has spoken. One month after it was revealed that Miley Cyrus has been working on a Metallica covers album, Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford has shared his excitement for the pop-goes-metal project.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that," Cyrus told Interview magazine in October. "We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited."

The news elicited a myriad of reactions both positive and negative, but Halford has shared his support for the former Hannah Montana star. “I can’t wait [to hear her Metallica covers album] – that’s going to be great," Halford tells the Life in the Stocks podcast. "She has an extraordinary voice. Like [Lady] Gaga, the voice is everything. And she’s a metalhead, she’s always throwing the horns up.”

“She is incredible,” he adds. “If you think about her life in show business from being a little kid, and how she’s kept her head on straight… she went a bit mad as a teenager – which you should do, that’s your right, she was expressing herself. [via Kerrang!]

Delving further into the rock world, Miley recently covered Pearl Jam on MTV Unplugged and announced she’s making a full rock album. The pop star also shared a list of collaborators for the album, which include Joan Jett and Billy Idol.