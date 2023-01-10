Justin Bartlett, Heavy Metal Visual Artist, Has Died at 45

Justin Bartlett, the heavy metal visual artist also known by his alias VBERKVLT, has died after being treated for stage 4 colorectal cancer over the last two years.

Metal fans have likely come across Bartlett's work on album covers, T-shirts and other merch as he contributed truly nightmarish, unsettling visuals to coincide with releases by bands such as Hooded Menace, Lord Mantis, Dragged Into Sunlight, Trap Them, Sunn O))), Cadaver and more.

News of his passing was confirmed on social media by way of his sister, Ash, who released touching statements (seen below) through Justin's Instagram page as well as her own, honoring Bartlett's memory while also sharing warm details of some of their last moments together.

She revealed that her brother died in his sleep the morning on Jan. 9 and that he "spent his last few days surrounded by family, his close friends and his angel of a girlfriend."

"He knew he was loved," she continued, acknowledging how Bartlett courageously confronted his diagnosis these last two years while maintaining the mindset that he would one day he and his doctors would overcome it all. "Just last night as I was laying next to him and rubbing his back, he told me that this sudden decline was only a setback and that he would feel better soon," added Ash.

On her personal page, Ash relayed one final memory she is grateful for, which is that she and her brother both exchanged the words "I love you" before she left his room.

It's also been confirmed that the GoFundMe page which was originally established to help Bartlett with medical bills will now assist the family with the funeral expenses. Donate here and to view Bartlett's artwork, visit his website and Instagram.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Bartlett family and all who loved Justin and his art.