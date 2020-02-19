Justin Chancellor Gave Struggling Tool Fan Free Ticket to Show

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor already has a reputation for being a good guy, but he did a pure act of kindness yesterday (Feb. 18) in Sydney, Australia when he gave a struggling fan a free ticket to their show.

A user on Reddit posted a thread explaining that their friend bumped into Chancellor while walking around Sydney, and told the bassist he was a massive fan. Chancellor asked the fan if he was going to Tool's show that night, which he explained he couldn't because he's a struggling musician.

The rocker in turn asked the fan for his name and set him up with a complimentary ticket for their show at the Qudos Bank Arena, where they played "7empest" live for the first time. See the lucky fan's post detailing the account below.

Tool have a few more February dates in Australia and New Zealand before returning to the U.S. for another domestic run, which includes a headlining lot at Bonnaroo festival. Grab tickets here.

