Tool to Headline 2020 Bonnaroo Festival Over Miley Cyrus

The mighty Tool have made their festival presence known for 2020, as the band will headline the Friday night of Bonnaroo this year in Manchester, Tennessee.

The lineup for the annual festival has just been announced, with Tool heading up the Friday (June 12) bill. Lizzo and Tame Impala will be the headliners for Saturday (June 13) and Sunday (June 14), while Thursday's kickoff festivities (June 11) will include a Grand Ole Opry salute with special guests.

It was a huge year for Tool in 2019, who finally returned with their long awaited Fear Inoculum album. The feverish anticipation for new music helped the band to some chart records along the way, and they remain as popular as ever as a touring act. Their placement above pop star Miley Cyrus on Friday's Bonnaroo bill is a solid indicator of where the band currently sits in the music world.

Other acts of note for rock and metal fans that are taking part in the weekend include The Struts, Vampire Weekend, Flogging Molly, Primus, Tenacious D, Oysterhead, Run the Jewels, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, The Marcus King Band, The Regrettes and more.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale this Thursday (Jan. 9) at 12N ET. For additional ticketing info and packages, head here.

To see the full lineup for Bonnaroo 2020, check out the admat below or take a closer look at the festival website. Get all your Bonnaroo information here. Catch Tool on the road elsewhere in 2020 and head to this location for tickets.

Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup

Bonnaroo 2020