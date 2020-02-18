Legendary ex-Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has started a new band dubbed KK’s Priest. The group, made up of former Priest members, will play festivals in 2020 to celebrate 50 years of Downing’s career in music, along with the iconic discography of Judas Priest.

KK’s Priest will feature Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens (Jugulator / Demolition) on vocals, while Les Binks (Stained Class / Hell Bent for Leather) will handle drumming duties. Rounding out the lineup is Hostile guitarist A.J. Mills and Voodoo Six bassist Tony Newton.

“Forging ahead with KK’s Priest was not only inevitable but essential for me to perform and deliver everything that is expected from me and KK’s Priest,” K.K Downing says in a statement. “Due to the massive demand and overwhelming support from fans around the world, I feel this is where I belong, and a set combining the true, classic songs and sound of Priest, together with great, newly forged metal tracks, is what fans can expect when KK’s Priest is taking to stages.”

Downing left Judas Priest in 2011 after 41 years with the heavy metal pioneers and was replaced by Richie Faulkner, who has been featured on to 2014’s Redeemer of Souls and 2018’s Firepower.

The debut album from KK’s Priest is set to be released via Explorer1 Music Group. The band is currently working on the record.

Downing, Ripper and Binks also tested the waters for the project last year with an onstage performance that marked the first for Downing since leaving Judas Priest.

KK's Priest Logo