Kenny Hickey (Silvertomb, Type O Negative) looks back on his childhood and his favorite albums when he was a teenager.

Born on May 22, 1966, Hickey's teenage years spanned from 1979 to 1985, a pivotal era for rock and heavy metal and any young, aspiring musician who spent their free time glued to the turntable, trying to learn bits of their favorite songs.

While Hickey was indeed enraptured by the burgeoning traditional heavy metal scene, quite a lot of wide-ranging '70s rock informed his early love of music. Even a particular pianists' platform boots on the album cover.

Since, he's gone on to have his own successful music career, namely two incredible decades in Type O Negative. And now, he's back with The Interpretations of Nightmares, the first new album by Silvertomb since the 2019 debut Edge of Existence.

℗ 2026 Steamhammer Silvertomb - The Interpretation Of Nightmares

"Just as things were really beginning to take off for Silvertomb, our hands were suddenly tied for a number of years due to the pandemic and its long-lasting aftermath. On top of that, I had a drinking problem that urgently needed sorting out," says Hickey, looking back at the period between 2020 and 2024.

Having taken care of himself, he's now linked back up with his Silvertomb bandmates Johnny Kelly (drums - Danzig, Type O Negative, Quiet Riot), Hank Hell (bass - Inhuman), Joseph James (guitar - Inhuman, ex-Agnostic Front) and Aaron Joos (guitar, keyboards).

Silvertomb, "No Way to Live" Music Video

The Interpretations of Nightmares is ripe with leaden, lumbering riffs caught in the cross-section of doom, sludge and a bit of classic metal as Hickey stretches out his impassioned voice in the most visceral way.

The album drops Nov. 13 on Steamhammer (pre-order below).

And keep scrolling to see Kenny Hickey's favorite albums when he was a teenager!

Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Silvertomb) - My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager Singer and guitarist Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Silvertomb) looks back to his childhood and the albums he couldn't stop listening to as a teen! Gallery Credit: Kenny Hickey

Below, take a look at the best metal album of each year since 1970!