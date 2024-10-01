Kerry King just announced a 2025 North American headlining tour with support from Municipal Waste and Alien Weaponry.

The 28-day tour will kick off mid-January in San Francisco and wrap up late February in Los Angeles in support of King's debut solo album From Hell I Rise. The guitarist teased that fans may be in for some surprises during the performances.

“Getting back on the road for the first time in five years wasn’t exactly like riding a bike, that’s for sure,” King said in a press release.

“We’ll be headlining on this next tour, so we’re playing a longer set than we did with Lamb of God and Mastodon. We've got a little bit of a learning curve, so will start rehearsing the first week of November. And we might put an extra Slayer song into the set and learn a cover song or two.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Oct. 4) at 10AM local time, and can be purchased through King's official website. See the full tour schedule below.

In addition to the tour dates, King has also shared a new video for the song "Where I Reign," which you can check out toward the bottom of the page.

"I wanted to capture the fury and the energy of the band in a live setting, an intensity that is matched from a visual standpoint that matches the intensity of the song and the energy that the band brings each and every night on tour, and I think we were able to do that," director Jim Louvau said of the project.

Kerry King 2025 North American Tour Dates

Jan. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Jan. 17 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Live Casino

Jan. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Jan. 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Jan. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Jan. 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre

Jan. 23 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

Jan. 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Jan. 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Jan. 28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Jan. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theater

Jan. 31 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Feb. 1 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Feb. 2 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

Feb. 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

Feb. 5 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts

Feb. 7 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Feb. 8 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 11 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Feb. 13 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Feb. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio at the Factory

Feb. 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 18 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Feb. 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

Feb. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Feb. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

Kerry King, 'Where I Reign'