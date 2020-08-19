Kids Turn System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ Into Christian Metal Song

A group of kids from the O’Keefe Music Foundation have dropped another metal cover, this time turning System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” into a Christian hymn. The faith-based lyrics are sung by Taylor Campbell, who was 8 years old when this was recorded, while a quartet of teenage musicians back her up.

The O’Keefe Music Foundation decided the lyrics to “Chop Suey!” were a little but much for an 8-year-old to sing, as they reference domestic violence and “self-righteous suicide.” You may remember Campbell singing “The Devil in I” by Slipknot, but this time around, she’s got a fresh set of lyrics.

Check out the Christian-based lyrics to “Chop Suey!” below:

Wake up

I praise the lord with every breath I take up

Forgive the sins I know I gotta make up

Like stealing all the cookies on the table

I try my best to do as I am able

You wanted to

I praise the lord with every breath I take up

You wanted to

Forgive the sins I know I gotta make up

You wanted to

Like stealing all the cookies on the table That day on the mountain side

helpless and crucified.

Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died That day on the mountain side

helpless and crucified.

Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died

you had, nobody on your side

Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died

Father, father, father, father

Father, father, father, father

Father into your hands, I commend my spirit

Father, into your hands...

Even though I'm not worthy

in your eyes you see through me

in my thoughts you cradle me

in my heart you're calling... me... I find, myself climbing a mountain side

wings wide, where angels deserve to fly

you cried, helpless and crucified,

arms wide, you took up your cross and died.

Comments on YouTube have been mostly positive so far for the band, whose members include:

Lead Vocals / Taylor Campbell / Age 8

Lead Guitar / Landon Siebens / Age 14 / Instagram: @landonrockerzoso

Drums / Jacob Wehn / Age 15 / https://www.facebook.com/jacob.wehn.71

Bass & Vocals / Tyler Halverson/ Age 16 / https://www.instagram.com/tyhalverson/

Rhythm Guitar / Ethan Olzak / Age 16 / https://www.instagram.com/ethankwonguitar/

Watch the full cover in the video below.

8 Year Old Sings Chop Suey by System of a Down!