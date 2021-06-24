The O'Keefe Music Foundation really knows how to keep them coming, this time with a new video of a kid band fronted by eight-year-old 'K8' as they rip through their cover of the Sepultura classic "Roots Bloody Roots."

In this version, the band which features a total of nine musicians ranging in ages eight to 17, shave about 30 seconds off the original recording from the Brazilian band's influential 1996 album, Roots, and keep things tight with the low-slung grooves.

Midway through the song, the group engages in a playful breakdown with tribal accents through the utilization of a shaker, claves and a 55-gallon drum, injecting some originality of their own while maintaining the spirit of "Roots Bloody Roots."

As for the front and center star of the latest from the O'Keefe Music Foundation, K8 is especially impressive without the brutal, rampaging anger Max Cavalera so convincingly conveyed on the opening track of his last album with Sepultura. At such a young age, gaining a sense of proper timing while singing with a band presents its own set of challenges and it's clear she handled it like a pro.

See the lineup for this band directly below and watch their performance at the bottom of the page. For more on the O'Keefe Music Foundation, a non-profit organization with an aim to provide free music education, recording sessions and more for young musicians, head here.

O'Keefe Music Foundation Lineup — Sepultura "Roots Bloody Roots"

Vocals — K8, age 8

55-Gallon Drum — Sebastian Stephens, age 9

Claves — Willa Hillard, age 10

Rhythm Guitar — Ashton Hall, age 12

Shaker — Natalie Vinnage, age 12

Lead Guitar — Seb Braganza, age 13

Lead Guitar 2 — Connor Meintel, age 15

Drums — Jason Wehn, age 16

Bass — Jonas Miller, age 17

Kids Perform Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots"