Kiko Loureiro Pulls Out of Megadeth Tour, Fill-In Guitarist Announced

Kiko Loureiro has pulled out of Megadeth's upcoming tour leg, according to a statement on the band's social media. It's only a temporary situation, however, and they've announced who the fill-in guitarist will be in the meantime.

According to the band's message, Loureiro has to miss the band's upcoming North American tour leg, which kicks off tomorrow (Sept. 6), due to a family matter. The statement was written by Dave Mustaine, but includes a quote from Loureiro himself about the circumstances.

"I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'dads that work away from home,'" the guitarist wrote.

"I found a guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari, to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!' To my bandmates and all of our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing road!"

Mustaine concluded the statement by assuring that the tour will not be canceled, and asked for fans' support and understanding while they move forward.

Their show tomorrow in Albuquerque, N.M. will be Mäntysaari's first performance with the band. The Finnish guitarist is best known for playing with the bands Wintersun and Smackbound. As of now, he hasn't posted anything on social media about his upcoming stint with Megadeth.

Read the full statement below, and see all of Megadeth's upcoming tour dates at this location.