Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz will soon see his likeness portrayed as a Japanese-style hero toy.

The sofubi (soft vinyl) figure from the punk and metal-aligned toymaker Devils Head Productions is currently in the prototype stage, as evidenced in a recent video preview. The Adam D. toy — called the "Drunk Beast" (酔 獣) — is expected to be released later this year.

Watch the quick clip about the figurine toward the bottom of this post.

The toy based on Dutkiewicz takes its cues from vinyl figures manufactured in Japan over the last few decades. These toys were often hand-sculpted and featured vivid details. Many found their origins in cartoon superheroes. But the Adam D. toy will focus on the musician's real-life boisterous aspects.

"Rooted in the history and tradition of Japanese superheroes like Ultraman and Kamen Rider, 酔 獣 will soon take flight," a description reads. "This summer/fall, armed with the power of positivity, the drunk animal (or beer monster) will be unleashed on the world to take down anyone and everyone with a negative attitude."

The message continues, "Look for 酔 獣 to make his debut in the [latter] half of 2020. These toys will be made in Japan using the same soft vinyl production process as all of our other sofubi toys. Godzilla (or Gojira as they say in the native tongue) had nothing on Adam D."

Ethan Miller, Getty Images / YouTube: Devils Head Productions Inc.

Well known in the metalcore community for his lively personality, Dutkiewicz in 2015 made a big win on The Price Is Right. He's performed with Killswitch since their 1999 formation, and the guitarist has recently been working with bandmate Jesse Leach on a new effort from the pair's side project, Times of Grace.

Toy-buying metalheads can stay up to date on the figure's manufacture and release at Devils Head Productions' web shop or its representative's Instagram page.

Adam D. 酔 獣 ("Drunk Beast") Hero Toy - Video Preview