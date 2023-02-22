Killswitch Engage’s Adam Dutkiewicz Reunites With Howard Jones for New Project

Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and his former bandmate in the metalcore band, the singer Howard Jones, have reunited to work on a new project together, according to ThePRP. Jones, now in Light the Torch and SION, left Killswitch in 2012.

And while we don't yet know the name of the musical duo's new work, Jones assures us that it's happening in a recent post showing a photo of him with Dutkiewicz. It followed another pic of the two from last year.

See the images further down this page.

"Sushi and golfing and going over new demos," Jones captions a Feb. 21 shot of he and Dutkiewicz embracing, all smiles, as the Killswitch Engage guitarist extends a thumbs-up. "It's happening."

In December, Jones posted another image of the two grabbing lunch. A second slide shows the pair with the engineer Zachary Callahan, a technician for Jones, suggesting that Callahan could be contributing technically to the Jones-Dutkiewicz project.

Howard Jones + Adam Dutkiewicz - Feb. 21

This is all great news for Killswitch Engage fans who still enjoy Jones' past work with the band. Of course, the members and the ex-member have always seemed to still be on good terms with each other.

In 2019, Jones re-joined Killswitch Engage onstage in Canada. The live collab followed the 2018 revelation that Jones had joined founding/current Killswitch singer Jesse Leach in the studio. Jones took Leach's place when he left the group in 2002, and Jones played in the band until Leach's return ten years later.

Jones also joined Killswitch onstage in London in 2018 to perform "The End of Heartache." The song's from their 2002 album of the same name, which was their first to feature Jones following Leach's departure.

Jones + Dutkiewicz - Dec. 13, 2022