Congratulations to Killswitch Engage for scoring their first-ever platinum album for As Daylight Dies, as certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

It's only the second time the metalcore icons have landed a platinum certification from the RIAA, the first being for the single "My Curse," which, coincidentally, is from As Daylight Dies, the 2006 followup to the band's breakthrough record, The End of Heartache.

As Daylight Dies, Killswitch's fourth studio album, reached No. 32 on the Billboard 200 charts upon its initial release and was certified gold by the RIAA on June 30, 2009. The inclusion of "My Curse" in the Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock video game and as downloadable content in Rock Band and Rock Band 2 certainly helped provide a boost as the popular gaming franchises have been a bastion for heavy music in the 21st century, especially for metal that is rooted in or borders on the extreme by opening up a massive exposure opportunity for artists.

View the complete list of Killswitch Engage's RIAA certifications below.

Meanwhile, the band is still promoting their latest record, 2019's Atonement, with a headlining North American tour with special guests August Burns Red and Light the Torch set to kick off in late January. See all the upcoming stops here.

Killswitch Engage — Gold + Platinum RIAA Certifications

As Daylight Dies — Platinum (Nov. 23, 2021)

The End of Heartache — Gold (July 12, 2007)

"The End of Heartache" — Gold (Sept. 10, 2020)

"Holy Diver" (Dio cover) — Gold (Sept. 10, 2020)

"My Curse" — Platinum (Sept. 10, 2020)

(Set This) World Ablaze — Gold (Aug. 4, 2006 — Video Longform)