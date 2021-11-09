Killswitch Engage Announce 2022 Tour With August Burns Red + Light the Torch

Over two years after the original tour dates were announced, Killswitch Engage have finally rescheduled their North American headlining tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch for 2022.

The COVID pandemic shut down the original 2020 tour dates just two days into the tour. Howard Jones, who famously sang for Killswitch for a decade, even joined his former band onstage during the finale of both gigs, performing “The End of Heartache” and “The Signal Fire” alongside Jesse Leach.

"The long wait is finally over," says KsE singer Jesse Leach. "We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an 'all killer, no filler' lineup."

Light the Torch’s Howard Jones adds, "FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the Atonement tour with KsE and ABR! We couldn't be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don't miss this noisy party. Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!"

The new run of North American dates will begin Jan. 28 in Pittsburgh, Pa., circle the continent and end on March 12 in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans can grab tickets here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Killswitch Engage / August Burns Red / Light the Torch 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Jan. 29 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Jan. 31 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Feb. 01 — Montreal, Quebec @ M-Telus

Feb. 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Feb. 04 — Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome

Feb. 05 — Portland, Maine @ State Theater

Feb. 06 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Feb. 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Feb. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz

Feb. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Feb. 12 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ SouthSide Ballroom

Feb. 17 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Feb. 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern

Feb. 19 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 21 — Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Feb. 22 — Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 23 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield

Feb. 25 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 26 — Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theater

Feb. 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

March 01 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

March 02 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

March 03 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

March 05 — Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

March 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore

March 07 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

March 08 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

March 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

March 11 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

March 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Atom Splitter PR