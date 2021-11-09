Killswitch Engage Announce 2022 Tour With August Burns Red + Light the Torch
Over two years after the original tour dates were announced, Killswitch Engage have finally rescheduled their North American headlining tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch for 2022.
The COVID pandemic shut down the original 2020 tour dates just two days into the tour. Howard Jones, who famously sang for Killswitch for a decade, even joined his former band onstage during the finale of both gigs, performing “The End of Heartache” and “The Signal Fire” alongside Jesse Leach.
"The long wait is finally over," says KsE singer Jesse Leach. "We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an 'all killer, no filler' lineup."
Light the Torch’s Howard Jones adds, "FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the Atonement tour with KsE and ABR! We couldn't be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don't miss this noisy party. Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!"
The new run of North American dates will begin Jan. 28 in Pittsburgh, Pa., circle the continent and end on March 12 in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans can grab tickets here.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Killswitch Engage / August Burns Red / Light the Torch 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Jan. 29 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
Jan. 31 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Feb. 01 — Montreal, Quebec @ M-Telus
Feb. 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Feb. 04 — Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome
Feb. 05 — Portland, Maine @ State Theater
Feb. 06 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Feb. 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Feb. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz
Feb. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Feb. 12 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ SouthSide Ballroom
Feb. 17 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee
Feb. 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern
Feb. 19 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Feb. 21 — Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
Feb. 22 — Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Auditorium
Feb. 23 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield
Feb. 25 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 26 — Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theater
Feb. 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
March 01 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution
March 02 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex
March 03 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore
March 05 — Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
March 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore
March 07 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
March 08 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
March 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore
March 11 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
March 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall