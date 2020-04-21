Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach has been juggling a number of musical projects over the last couple of years. Offstage, he's a tranquil dude who is big on meditation and mental healing, which makes his ambient project The Way Back Within an ideal form of music to pursue in regards to keeping the mind healthy.

At this point, the singer has released two songs under the moniker, "The Path" and "Afterglow," both of which indulge in minimalist atmospheres driven by calming, spacey synthesizer moods and gentle piano melodies akin to notable ambient artists such as Jonn Serrie and Kit Watkins.

"I want this music to be medicine for peoples anxieties and stress," wrote Leach on The Way Back Within's Bandcamp page, who also urged listeners to soak in the meditative music with headphones to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Commenting on "Afterglow," the frontman explained that this track was "written after watching the documentary film Samsara," and that he "was spontaniously [sic] inspired to create some sounds that soothe and inspire creativity and serenity."

The Way Back Within isn't the only music Leach has recently been working on.

Last year, it was confirmed that Times of Grace, the singer's band with Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, were nearing completion on their first record since 2011. There's also his hardcore punk band The Weapon as well as the electronic duo Dead Trees he formed with his girlfriend, Philia Porphyra.

Oh, and let's not forget Leach's main squeeze Killswitch Engage, who dropped their eighth album, Atonement, last year. The album also picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance for the opening track, "Unleashed."

The Way Back Within, "The Path"

The Way Back Within, "Afterglow"