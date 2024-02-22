Kings of Leon Announce New Album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’, New Song ‘Mustang’ + 2024 Tour Dates
Kings of Leon have returned with a new song called “Mustang,” their first single from the upcoming album Can We Please Have Fun, and will support the record on a 2024 tour.
“I kept telling myself, ‘I really believe we can make something special,’” frontman Caleb Followill explained of the recording process (via press release). “Every day it was positive vibes, like ‘Let’s keep it moving. Instead of getting frustrated, write another one. Keep going.’ It was a very special time for us.”
"Mustang" marks the band’s first new release since their 2021 album, When You See Yourself. Followill new the song was special when he saw the way it resonated with his children.
“Every time I would play it in the house, my four-year-old son would start really getting into it,” the singer epxlained. “Anytime I play something and my kids like it, I’m like, ‘Alright, here we go!’”
“Mustang” is propelled by a driving guitar part and emphatic backbeat, coupled with the band’s familiar southern rock style. The tune also features elements of psychedelic and garage rock within its layers, as Kings of Leon once again display the maturity of their sound. Above it all, frontman Followill’s distinctive vocals soar, such as on the chorus when he declares: “There’s a Mustang in the city, and it’s calling me out / Are you a Mustang or a king, what are you all about?”
Listen to “Mustang” below.
Kings of Leon, "Mustang" Music Video
Kings of Leon Had Been Teasing New Music
Kings of Leon originally revealed that new material was on the way during their first concert of 2024.
“Let me tell you, we have some new music coming,” Followill declared during the band’s Jan. 25 gig in Mexico. “It’s coming real soon, so get ready for the Mustang. It’s coming for you.”
Earlier this week, the band shared teaser clips on social media, including a career spanning montage in which bassist Jared Followilll asked, “Can we please have fun?”
The subtle hints on social media go back even further than that. On New Years Eve, the band said goodbye to 2023 with a message that read: "We worked really hard this year. Next year, can we please have fun?"
Can We Please Have Fun will be released on May 10. In conjunction with the album' announcement, the band unveiled a sprawling 2024 tour across North America. Tour dates and the album track list can be found below.
Kings of Leon, Can We Please Have Fun Art + Track Listing
1. "Ballerina Radio"
2. "Rainbow Ball"
3. "Nowhere To Run"
4. "Mustang"
5. "Actual Daydream"
6. "Split Screen"
7. "Don’t Stop The Bleeding"
8. "Nothing To Do"
9. "Television"
10. "Hesitation Generation"
11. "Ease Me On"
12. "Seen"
Kings of Leon – 2024 U.S. + Canada Tour Dates
Aug. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 16 - Houston @ Toyota Center
Aug. 17 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 22 -Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 23 -Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Aug. 25 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
Aug. 26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*
Aug. 28 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Aug. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 3 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 13 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sept. 16 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Sept. 20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sept. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Oct. 1 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Oct. 2 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Oct. 5 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
