Kings of Leon have returned with a new song called “Mustang,” their first single from the upcoming album Can We Please Have Fun, and will support the record on a 2024 tour.

“I kept telling myself, ‘I really believe we can make something special,’” frontman Caleb Followill explained of the recording process (via press release). “Every day it was positive vibes, like ‘Let’s keep it moving. Instead of getting frustrated, write another one. Keep going.’ It was a very special time for us.”

"Mustang" marks the band’s first new release since their 2021 album, When You See Yourself. Followill new the song was special when he saw the way it resonated with his children.

“Every time I would play it in the house, my four-year-old son would start really getting into it,” the singer epxlained. “Anytime I play something and my kids like it, I’m like, ‘Alright, here we go!’”

“Mustang” is propelled by a driving guitar part and emphatic backbeat, coupled with the band’s familiar southern rock style. The tune also features elements of psychedelic and garage rock within its layers, as Kings of Leon once again display the maturity of their sound. Above it all, frontman Followill’s distinctive vocals soar, such as on the chorus when he declares: “There’s a Mustang in the city, and it’s calling me out / Are you a Mustang or a king, what are you all about?”

Listen to “Mustang” below.

Kings of Leon, "Mustang" Music Video

Kings of Leon Had Been Teasing New Music

Kings of Leon originally revealed that new material was on the way during their first concert of 2024.

“Let me tell you, we have some new music coming,” Followill declared during the band’s Jan. 25 gig in Mexico. “It’s coming real soon, so get ready for the Mustang. It’s coming for you.”

Earlier this week, the band shared teaser clips on social media, including a career spanning montage in which bassist Jared Followilll asked, “Can we please have fun?”

The subtle hints on social media go back even further than that. On New Years Eve, the band said goodbye to 2023 with a message that read: "We worked really hard this year. Next year, can we please have fun?"

Can We Please Have Fun will be released on May 10. In conjunction with the album' announcement, the band unveiled a sprawling 2024 tour across North America. Tour dates and the album track list can be found below.

Kings of Leon, Can We Please Have Fun Art + Track Listing

Kings of Leon, 'Can We Please Have Fun' album cover Capitol loading...

1. "Ballerina Radio"

2. "Rainbow Ball"

3. "Nowhere To Run"

4. "Mustang"

5. "Actual Daydream"

6. "Split Screen"

7. "Don’t Stop The Bleeding"

8. "Nothing To Do"

9. "Television"

10. "Hesitation Generation"

11. "Ease Me On"

12. "Seen"

Kings of Leon – 2024 U.S. + Canada Tour Dates

Aug. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 16 - Houston @ Toyota Center

Aug. 17 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 22 -Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 23 -Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 25 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

Aug. 26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

Aug. 28 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 3 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 13 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sept. 16 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 18 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sept. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Oct. 1 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Oct. 2 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 5 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater