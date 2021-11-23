Every 2022 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed

It's officially Grammy nomination day, so now we know which rock and metal artists received nominations for their recent works.

The eligibility period to be nominated for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021, so it's no surprise to see several nominations for AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Deftones in the rock categories. The latter of the three actually received a nomination for both the rock and metal categories this time around, though, so kudos to them.

Other artists nominated include Chris Cornell, Gojira, Dream Theater, Rob Zombie, Mastodon, Weezer, Paul McCartney, Kings of Leon, Black Pumas and Mammoth WVH, who made their musical debut last year with the emotional Eddie Van Halen tribute song "Distance." Halsey's Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power made the cut for the Best Alternative Music Album category, as did St. Vincent's Daddy's Home.

See all of the rock and metal nominees below.

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 and will air on CBS starting at 8PM ET. The special can also be streamed on the Paramount+ service. You can sign up for a free trial of Paramount + to watch the Grammys here.

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC / "Shot in the Dark"

Black Pumas / "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)"

Chris Cornell / "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Deftones / "Ohms"

Foo Fighters / "Making a Fire"

Best Metal Performance

Deftones / "Genesis"

Dream Theater / "The Alien"

Gojira / "Amazonia"

Mastodon / "Pushing the Tides"

Rob Zombie / "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"

Best Rock Song

Weezer / "All My Favorite Songs"

Kings of Leon / "The Bandit"

Mammoth WVH / "Distance"

Paul McCartney / "Find My Way"

Foo Fighters / "Waiting on a War"

Best Rock Album

AC/DC / Power Up

Black Pumas / Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell / No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1

Foo Fighters / Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney / McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes / Shore

Halsey / If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast / Jubilee

Arlo Parks / Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent / Daddy’s Home

See the full list of nominees here.