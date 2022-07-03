A KISS Classic Cover Just Cracked the Top 20 on the Dance Chart

A KISS classic is getting new life in the summer of 2022, as Dutch producer Oliver Heldens currently has his version of "I Was Made for Lovin' You" inside the Top 20 of the Mediabase Dance Chart this week.

The song, released in May, has enjoyed a steady climb up the charts, climbing another five spots this past week to hit the No. 20 position. And Heldens isn't alone on the track, pulling in Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers to play guitar. Rodgers, best known for his work with disco outfit Chic as well as working with Daft Punk, David Bowie, Duran Duran and more, also joins the London-based House Gospel Choir on the song.

The original "I Was Made for Lovin' You" was released in 1979 and hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Being release at the height of the disco era, it clearly has a bit of influence from the predominant musical style at the time. That danceable vibe, it turns out, is one of the things that brought the song to Heldens' attention.

"When I made the very funk and disco inspired bass line for this track in 2015, I knew it was one of my best bass lines since ‘Gecko,' and I just had to send it to one of my all-time heroes Nile Rodgers," recalls Heldens. "He also loved it and he blessed the track with his signature jamming electric funk guitars, which was a dream come true for me!"

He continues, "Finding the right vocal for this track has been a real journey though, I’ve done over a dozen of toplines on it with several singers/songwriters, but in the end the hook of KISS’ iconic hit 'I Was Made For Lovin’ You' turned out to be a match made in heaven. And with the extraordinary House Gospel Choir on board, they managed to make it sound even more heavenly! This song has been such a vibe in my sets, so I’m happy it’s finally out now! I hope you like it."

The track is currently available in multiple platforms here. Check out the song in full below.

Heldens is currently touring in Europe but will return to North America later this month for shows in Quebec City, Denver, Chicago and Toronto. Stay up to date with his touring here.

Oliver Heldens With Nile Rodgers + House Gospel Choir, "I Was Made for Lovin' You"