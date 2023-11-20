KISS' Gene Simmons announced last week that he would be leaving Twitter/X and no longer posting on the Elon Musk-owned social network.

However, Simmons didn't give a reason for his exit. After being a prolific poster on Twitter/X for 15 years, he added only that fans can still follow him on various other social media platforms.

Earlier this year, musicians such as Mike Portnoy and others responded after Twitter/X began removing the blue verified check marks from accounts on the site and app, capitulating on a new paid verification system, Twitter Blue (now X Premium). Portnoy left "to avoid any possible confusion or mistaken identity," he said.

What Happened to Twitter?

Twitter became X shortly after Musk acquired the site late last year. Since then, some users have noted a decline in the site's quality and clarity, as Vox reported. This week, a group of ad execs urged Musk to resign after the owner endorsed an antisemitic post, according to Forbes.

READ MORE: Gene Simmons Open to Having Four Fresh Faces Continue KISS

Simmons, who is Jewish, was born in Israel under the name Chaim Witz to Jewish refugees from Hungary. His mother, the late Florence Klein, survived internment in Nazi concentration camps.

Gene Simmons, KISS Simmons was a prolific Twitter poster. (Bernd Thissen, Getty Images) loading...

"Friends, I’ve decided to end my X/Twitter posting," Simmons says. "From now on find me on: instagram.com/genesimmons, tiktok.com/@genesimmons and threads.net/genesimmons."

Those URLs, of course, are Simmons' official social outposts on the rival platforms Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Threads is Meta Platforms' (Facebook) latest social network that allows users the ability to post and share text, images and videos.

Other Rockers Now Leaving Twitter/X

On the same day, guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, "Top Gun Anthem," etc.) also revealed he was leaving Twitter/X. "I will no longer in good conscience be active and posting on this platform," he said. Subsequently, Tracii Guns asked if he and Dee Snider were the only ones left.

Neil Young is also leaving the platform; he made clear it was Musk’s actions behind his exit.

"We are stopping all use of X that we can control," he writes on his Neil Young Archives site. "For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company."

Gene Simmons' X/Twitter Update - Nov. 18

KISS Playing Their Final Shows

KISS' "End of the Road" farewell tour is set to conclude at the end of this year. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to wrap in 2021.

Eying their final scheduled show in December, Simmons recently said that KISS is really calling it quits this time, while they're "on top."

However, the rocker also suggested this month that it seemingly may not be the end for KISS entirely. See KISS' remaining dates under the video.

Watch: Gene Simmons Wiki Fact or Fiction

KISS 2023 Tour Dates

Nov. 21, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank

Nov. 24, 2023 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Boling Arena

Nov. 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Fieldhouse

Nov. 27, 2023 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Dec. 2, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG