KISS Announce ‘KISS 2020 Goodbye’ New Year’s Eve Concert

KISS are ready to send 2020 out in style, announcing their "KISS 2020 Goodbye" New Year's Eve concert. The band is putting on an extravagant rock show to ring in the New Year, and you can catch it all via a virtual livestream.

The band will be performing from the Atlantis resort in Dubai, pulling out all the stops to give viewers one of the best livestreamed shows they can provide.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, this show produced by Landmarks Live can be seen globally with ticketing technology and livestream powered by TIXR.

The concert will kick off at 12PM ET / 9AM PT on Dec. 31.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at Kiss2020Goodbye.com, with prices starting at $49.99 and gong all the way up to $999 for a bundle that includes 14 "exclusive and limited edition items," including a Blu-ray of the concert. Watch a trailer for the event below.

KISS 2020 Goodbye Trailer