KISS’ Upcoming Las Vegas Residency Has Reportedly Been Cancelled

KISS' shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas have been scrubbed. The band had planned a dozen shows as part of a residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood that were supposed to run at the end of December 2021 through early February 2022.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal initially reported the residency cancellation, writing that "soft ticket sales" were to blame, but the article was updated to omit any reason for the shows cancellation.

Tickets for the shows at the Caesars Entertainment/Ticketmaster link have been taken down, and the theater is supposed to be contacting purchasers with the refund information. The band has not issued a statement, but the residency shows no longer appear in the tour section of their website.

This is the latest bump in the road for the "End of the Road" tour. The residency shows would have been part of the tour, which had already delayed because of COVID-19. The canceled Vegas gigs are coming less than a week after allegations from three workers from KISS' tour that "unsafe" virus safeguards led to the death of Paul Stanley's guitar tech.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons had both tested positive for COVID-19 in late August and early September, respectively. According to the anonymous tour workers, 13 out of KISS’ 70-person team contracted COVID while on the road, but unlike Stanley and Simmons’ positive tests, no tour postponements took place due to positive tests for crew members.

As of right now, there are no more KISS shows for "End of the Road" definitively scheduled in the States. Five shows spanning from Dayton, Ohio to West Palm Beach, Florida that were bounced because of Stanley's and Simmons' COVID cases are still to be rescheduled on LiveNation's website, and KISS' official tour page only has international shows booked in 2022.