KISS ‘Might Bring Out’ All Ex-Members at Final Show

KISS have already locked in a date for their last-ever show and now questions are mounting about what kind of celebration there will be to mark the momentous event. Manager Doc McGhee has gone on the record suggesting that all of the band's former members may make an appearance.

The "End of the Road" farewell tour launched in January of 2019 and will reach its conclusion after a globe-trotting series of dates on July 17, 2021 in New York City. Fans have longed for the return of the classic KISS lineup, hoping that both guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss would make their way back in some capacity.

Just days before the final trek began, Frehley, disgruntled with repeated public comments made by band leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, hurled a scathing social media attack their way, stressing that they've only worked to undo his reputation as a now sober rocker, among other things.

After this "gloves are off" post, it appeared unlikely that Frehley would ever rejoin his bandmates as he also insisted that he doesn't not want to take the stage alongside KISS' Tommy Thayer, who has adopted the "Spaceman" character popularized by Frehley.

That sentiment changed in September of last year when the guitarist said he had a "gut feeling" he'd be back onstage at some point with the band before the curtain fell on that final show.

McGhee further cleared the air in an interview with Pollstar about the band's ongoing farewell run. He reassured fans there's no bad blood between the band and any former members, stating, "It's going to be great. It's going to be worthy of the end of the road. It will be worthy to the 45 years of KISS, the last month for sure. We want to celebrate everybody and we might bring out all the former members. We'd like to. Nobody says we hate this guy; we hate that guy; we want everybody who wants to come out."

