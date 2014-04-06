The KISS drama continues as Paul Stanley's long-awaited autobiography, 'Face the Music: A Life Exposed,' which hits shelves on April 8, reportedly contains some serious accusations towards former KISS members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. According to Stanley, he believes the two are anti-Semitic, drawing from "years and years of interactions" as proof.

In Stanley's new memoir, the musician will address the most intimate parts of his life, including a birth defect and deafness in his left ear. "My book is about my life starting from the very beginning and certainly a certain amount of adversity and having a birth defect and being deaf on one side and the family that I came from," says Stanley. "Certainly people have had more adversity in their lives — and some less — but I, I would think some people would get a certain amount of inspiration and a sense that positivity and belief in yourself will ultimately lead you to a great place." [via Blabbermouth]

According to the New York Post, a portion of Stanley's book reads, “Ace and particularly Peter felt powerless and impotent when faced with the tireless focus, drive and ambition of me and Gene. As a result, the two of them tried to sabotage the band — which, as they saw it, was unfairly manipulated by [us] money-grubbing Jews.”

When asked by the New York Post if Stanley thought his former bandmates were actually anti-Semitic, the answer Stanley gave was shocking. “Yes, I do,” he says. “It’s based on years and years of interactions. It’s not pulled out of thin air.”

KISS will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 10. Past and current KISS members are also expected to sit at the same table during the ceremony. To pre-order a copy of 'Face the Music,' click here.