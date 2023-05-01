While in the past, KISS rocker Paul Stanley has rarely discussed politics publicly — he's never endorsed any particular political candidates or parties — the 71-year-old singer-guitarist seems to be speaking out more lately about his beliefs regarding society.

This week, the musician aired his thoughts about the bans on transition care for young people now spreading across the U.S.

In the past three months, 10 Republican-led states have passed laws banning gender-affirming care for minors, as The New York Times reported. In a Sunday (April 30) message titled "My Thoughts On What I'm Seeing," Stanley shared his beliefs on the topic, calling it a "sad and dangerous fad" when parents support their young kids' transitions.

What Did Paul Stanley Say?

The KISS co-founder writes, "There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it."

READ MORE: KISS Debunk Long-Rumored Satanic Acronym Stands for Their Band Name

He adds, "There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brother's, we should lead them steps further down a path that's far from the innocence of what they are doing."

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Stanley concludes, "With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the 'fun' of using pronouns and saying what they identify, as some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and [has] turned it into a sad and dangerous fad."

Reactions to His Remarks

On Twitter, where Stanley shared his message, reactions from fans immediately started cropping up, both for and against the KISS member's statement.

"Paul Stanley went from KISS, a literal drag band, to becoming the Karen from Detroit Rock City," one commenter responded, referencing the drag show restrictions likewise working their way through GOP-led state legislatures.

"Paul Stanley from KISS Dropping some truth bombs about the LGBTQ Movement," another said, adding, "How soon until they cancel him?" (In 2021, the KISS singer spoke out against cancel culture.) See more Twitter reactions to Stanley's recent message below.

KISS Live in Concert

KISS' End of the Road World Tour picks back up next month. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to end in 2021. See the 2023 dates under the reactions. Get tickets here.

Reactions to Paul Stanley's Message

KISS 2023 Tour Dates

April 12 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena Amazonia

April 15 – Bogota, Columbia @ Estadio Campin

April 18 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Mane Garrincha

April 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Mineirao

April 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

April 25 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock

April 30 – Santiago, Chile @ Santa Lauro

May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 3 – Plymouth, England @ Argyle Stadium

June 5 – Birmingham, England @ Home Park

June 6 – Newcastle, England @ Resorts World

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 – Belgium, Brussels @ Palais 12

June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Halle 1

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes

Oct. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 1 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 8 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr

Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 25 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 27 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Dec. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG