KISS’ Paul Stanley Gives His Thoughts on Gender-Affirming Care for Young People
While in the past, KISS rocker Paul Stanley has rarely discussed politics publicly — he's never endorsed any particular political candidates or parties — the 71-year-old singer-guitarist seems to be speaking out more lately about his beliefs regarding society.
This week, the musician aired his thoughts about the bans on transition care for young people now spreading across the U.S.
In the past three months, 10 Republican-led states have passed laws banning gender-affirming care for minors, as The New York Times reported. In a Sunday (April 30) message titled "My Thoughts On What I'm Seeing," Stanley shared his beliefs on the topic, calling it a "sad and dangerous fad" when parents support their young kids' transitions.
What Did Paul Stanley Say?
The KISS co-founder writes, "There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it."
He adds, "There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brother's, we should lead them steps further down a path that's far from the innocence of what they are doing."
Stanley concludes, "With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the 'fun' of using pronouns and saying what they identify, as some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and [has] turned it into a sad and dangerous fad."
Reactions to His Remarks
On Twitter, where Stanley shared his message, reactions from fans immediately started cropping up, both for and against the KISS member's statement.
"Paul Stanley went from KISS, a literal drag band, to becoming the Karen from Detroit Rock City," one commenter responded, referencing the drag show restrictions likewise working their way through GOP-led state legislatures.
"Paul Stanley from KISS Dropping some truth bombs about the LGBTQ Movement," another said, adding, "How soon until they cancel him?" (In 2021, the KISS singer spoke out against cancel culture.) See more Twitter reactions to Stanley's recent message below.
KISS Live in Concert
KISS' End of the Road World Tour picks back up next month. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to end in 2021. See the 2023 dates under the reactions. Get tickets here.
Reactions to Paul Stanley's Message
KISS 2023 Tour Dates
