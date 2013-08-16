KISS Announce Launch of Professional Football Team L.A. KISS

Just when we thought KISS ran out of stuff to slap their name onto, we've been proven wrong yet again. This time around, KISS have not just branded a product -- they've taken over an entire football team!

It may not be as extreme as the legendary KISS coffin, but the band's official football team is yet another business venture for the ages. KISS' California-based team won't be invading the National Football League. Instead, KISS has teamed up with the Arena Football League to birth the L.A. KISS. The new squad will take the field beginning March 2014 with the Honda Arena acting as their home turf.

“The whole idea of an alternative to what has perhaps become a corporate sport is very intriguing, and resonates with us,” KISS vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley tells USA Today. “We’ve always tried to be a band that relates to everybody, and the AFL is built on that whole premise. We wouldn’t put L.A. KISS on a football helmet if we didn’t believe we could kick it out of the park."

KISS vocalist / bassist Gene Simmons adds in a press release, “With Arena Football, you are much closer to the action - sitting in the front row is like putting a folding chair on the hash mark of an NFL game – and it’s one of the only sports where you can experience this level of intensity. Attending an LA KISS game in 2014 will be similar to a live KISS show, with thrilling, heart pounding action.”

The Arena Football season begins in March to avoid any sort of clash with the NFL's schedule, with the championship Arena Bowl game held in August. Will the L.A. KISS become your favorite new team? Watch next year's Arena Football season to find out.