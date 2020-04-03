Megadeth Live Performance to Stream on Knotfest Website

Coronavirus may have taken over, but who says you can't still "attend" concerts? The Knotfest website will stream a live Megadeth performance today (April 3) at 3pm EST, featuring an introduction from Dave Mustaine and a live chat Q&A with David Ellefson during the stream.

The video is from Megadeth's 2018 performance at the Resurrection Festival in Spain. Two exclusive T-shirts will be available during the stream as well, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Covid-19 relief funds. The merchandise can be found here, and each purchase comes with a free Megadeth face mask. See the designs below.

This stream will be the second installment of Knotfest's weekly live performances, which will take place every Friday. Last week featured a set from Lamb of God, along with a live chat with Mark Morton, so stay tuned in the coming weeks for more.

Ellefson also will be conducting free video music lessons to students, along with Anthrax's Frank Bello, Nita Strauss and others in order to assist during the crisis.

