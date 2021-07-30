Kurt Cobain’s Childhood Home Declared Cultural Landmark, Tourist Exhibit Planned

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home has been declared a Washington state landmark. The current homeowner is also planning to turn the home into a museum with private tours available starting in early 2022.

The Aberdeen home is where Cobain lived from 1968 to 1984, long before Nirvana formed and became the most important rock act of the ‘90s. The one-and-a-half story house was officially approved for the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation’s ‘Heritage Register,’ which preserves culturally important buildings.

The home’s owner, Lee Bacon, tells Rolling Stone that plans to recreate the house and return it to its vintage era are “90 to 95 percent” complete. Though neighborhood zoning regulations will prevent Cobain’s old home from becoming a full-time museum, Bacon will likely be able to open the house for the occasional private tour.

“Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail,” he says. “The next chapter is how to make that happen.”

Tour of Kurt Cobain's Childhood Home 1210 E 1st St Aberdeen, WA (Felony Flats)

Bacon purchased the home from the Cobain family in 2018 for a reported $225,000. Original furniture from the Cobains remains in the home, with input from Kim Cobain (Kurt’s sister) being considered for the museum.

“I enjoy being involved and providing my input. I am very happy and supportive Lee and Dani took this on three years ago,” Kim says.

Bacon has also purchased a 25,000-square-foot building in downtown Aberdeen with the intent of creating a 8,000-square-foot ‘Tribute Lounge and Gallery Cafe’ dedicated to Cobain. [via Yahoo]