Lamb of God to Unleash 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘As the Palaces Burn’

Back in 2003, Lamb of God were an up-and-coming band who had just released their second album 'As the Palaces Burn.' A decade later, they are one of the biggest bands in metal, and will issue a 10th anniversary edition of the landmark album on Nov. 11. A remixed and remastered version of the song 'Purified' from the album is now available via Revolver (listen above).

All the songs on the 10th anniversary edition of 'As the Palaces Burn' have been remixed and remastered by longtime producer Josh Wilbur, and there are three bonus tracks included, as well.

In addition, there's a DVD with a 70-minute documentary about the album. It includes interviews with Wilbur, all five Lamb of God members and the album's original producer, Devin Townsend.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Lamb of God in recent years. Their latest album 'Resolution' received excellent reviews and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in January of 2012. But just a few months later frontman Randy Blythe was arrested and incarcerated in the Czech Republic for several months before his eventual acquittal on controversial manslaughter charges in March.