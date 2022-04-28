Art Cruz might just be the next David Blaine. Watch the Lamb of God drummer wow Trivium's Matt Heafy with some magic tricks while they're eating dinner at a restaurant.

Cruz tells Heafy to take one card and look at it, and asks "Is it a heart? Is it a five?" which it is. Heafy is absolutely blown away and says, "How the fuck? What the fuck?" while smiling.

Then the five of hearts is placed back into the middle of the deck of cards and Cruz shuffles it, instructing you to look closely. He flips the card on the top of the deck to show a seven of diamonds, places it back in the middle of the deck face down and asks Heafy to pinch the corner. Cruz says, "If you pinch the corner it changes as soon as he touches it" and once Heafy pinches the card, Cruz flips it over and reveals his original card - the five of hearts.

The entire table goes silent as everyone stares at Cruz and the camera in awe - but that's not where the magic trick ends. He continues shuffling the cards and tells Heafy to push the five of hearts in, which ends up in Cruz's mouth. They all start laughing and Heafy once again says, "What the fuck? Art Cruz baby!".

That's not the only card trick Cruz wowed the Trivium singer/guitarist with, he also placed a king of spades and a king of clubs into his hand and changes the cards into two aces of diamonds. If Lamb of God ever need to kill some time during one of their shows, they should definitely have Cruz perform some magic tricks between songs.

All of the band members seem to be having a blast together on the "Metal Tour of the Year" with Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. Their videos on social media show Cruz and Heafy grappling, Heafy playing a shamisen in the bathroom, Dave Mustaine sneaking into stands and handing picks to a kid and the bands eating a lot of delicious food together.

