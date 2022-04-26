At a stop on the Metal Tour of the Year, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine dressed incognito — or as close as one can get to being incognito while present at their own co-headlining event — and snuck into the stands to hand a little kid a handful of guitar picks.

For anyone following the groups and their individual members on the tour — Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames — it looks like there has been a lot of fun to be had offstage. Trivium's Matt Heafy has been spotted practicing the shamisen, a three-stringed traditional Japanese instrument, in a shower stall and, elsewhere, Mustaine, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren and Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer (who is accompanying the bands on the road) Reginaldo Almeida scaled a fence in pursuit of a quicker route back to the venue, putting their genitals quite literally on the line as they hopped over.

But, perhaps the greatest moment yet, was when Mustaine dressed head to toe in all black, with a hoodie pulled over his head, and quietly sat behind a row of kids as fans began to filter into their arena seats. In an effort to be discreet, the Megadeth leader never uttered a word from the looks of it and repeatedly slipped the kid, who was sitting next to a presumed parent who was paying no mind to what was happening, some guitar picks.

Near the end of the clip, Mustaine held a finger over his lips, waved goodbye, stood up and walked away.

Watch the video below and head here to see the remaining dates on the Metal Tour of the Year.

Dave Mustaine Sneaks Into Stands, Hands Kid Guitar Picks

