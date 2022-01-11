The "Metal Tour of the Year" is back for a second time with a U.S. leg booked for the spring with co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb of God alongside special guests Trivium and In Flames.

The inaugural leg was originally set for 2020, but the pandemic forced a postponement until 2021 and the run finally got underway last summer, although Hatebreed were tabbed as the opener after In Flames announced they would not be able to make it.

Now, the original "Metal Tour of the Year" lineup will band together for a 23-date jaunt that will begin on April 9 in Las Vegas and wrap up on May 15 in Allentown, Pennsylvania after criss-crossing the country.

View the complete list of tour dates at the bottom of the page and look for tickets and VIP packages to go on sale on Jan. 14 at 10AM local time at this website.

“The 'Metal Tour of The Year' is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world – live and loud. Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going be even better. Do not miss out," commented Dave Mustaine in what will be a banner 2022 for Megadeth as their long-awaited new album is expected to be released at some point this year.

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe exclaimed, "It was great to get out on the road for an incredible tour last summer with Megadeth, Trivium and Hatebreed so we figured we'd do it again! We look forward to hitting new cities with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames, who we're happy to have over for leg two!"

“The Metal Tour of The Year was one of the strongest, most incredible Metal tours in ages - it’s namesake nothing but accurate," added Trivium's Matt Heafy. "How do you follow that up? By doing it again - even bigger, even better, and have it play everywhere it didn’t on the first leg. MTOTYII - let’s do this."

”We are excited to finally be able to join our dear friends in Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Trivium on this year’s Metal Tour of The Year! We can’t wait to be back on the road in America and to reunite with you all. Don’t miss this tour it’s a juggernaut," exclaimed In Flames frontman Anders Fridén.

'Metal Tour of the Year' 2022 Tour Dates — Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium + In Flames

April 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob Ultra Arena

April 10 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena

April 12 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

April 14 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena

April 15 - Lafayette, La. @ Lafayette Cajundome

April 16 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 21 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 22 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 24 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

April 27 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center

April 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center * No Trivium

May 03 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 04 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 07 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

May 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

May 10 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

May 12 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center