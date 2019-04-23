Lamb of God ‘Far Along Into the Writing Process’ for New Album

Lamb of God are "well into" writing new songs for their next album, according to the band's guitarist and recent solo artist, Mark Morton. Discussing his own album Anesthetic, the musician told Metal Insider that he expects his main act's 10th total full-length and the follow-up to 2015's VII: Sturm und Drang (as well as last year's Legion: XX covers album, released under the band's original name, Burn the Priest) to be out by 2020.

In fact, the new Lamb of God effort may even arrive before that time, going by Morton's most liberal estimate. Further, he promised the metal outfit are "still in full swing" following his solo release, with a many new songs on the way.

"We've got a bunch of new material we've been working on," Morton explained of the songwriting sessions. "We're well into the writing process. We're not completed writing but we're pretty far along into the writing process. We've been making demos and what we call pre-production for the new album. So I don't have a date, I don't know if it'll be the end of this year or some time early next year but it's in full swing. There’s good progress."

He continued, "Lamb of God is still full throttle. We’re still in full swing. I feel like we’ve got a lot of momentum, we’ve got a lot left to do, we’re all excited about the new material we have coming together and there is new material, a lot of it, coming together."

Lamb of God hit the road with Slayer next month on that band's North American farewell tour, and the Mark Morton-led ensemble will set out on their own European tour following that support run. See all the tour dates below.

