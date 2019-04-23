Lamb of God ‘Far Along Into the Writing Process’ for New Album
Lamb of God are "well into" writing new songs for their next album, according to the band's guitarist and recent solo artist, Mark Morton. Discussing his own album Anesthetic, the musician told Metal Insider that he expects his main act's 10th total full-length and the follow-up to 2015's VII: Sturm und Drang (as well as last year's Legion: XX covers album, released under the band's original name, Burn the Priest) to be out by 2020.
In fact, the new Lamb of God effort may even arrive before that time, going by Morton's most liberal estimate. Further, he promised the metal outfit are "still in full swing" following his solo release, with a many new songs on the way.
"We've got a bunch of new material we've been working on," Morton explained of the songwriting sessions. "We're well into the writing process. We're not completed writing but we're pretty far along into the writing process. We've been making demos and what we call pre-production for the new album. So I don't have a date, I don't know if it'll be the end of this year or some time early next year but it's in full swing. There’s good progress."
He continued, "Lamb of God is still full throttle. We’re still in full swing. I feel like we’ve got a lot of momentum, we’ve got a lot left to do, we’re all excited about the new material we have coming together and there is new material, a lot of it, coming together."
Lamb of God hit the road with Slayer next month on that band's North American farewell tour, and the Mark Morton-led ensemble will set out on their own European tour following that support run. See all the tour dates below.
Slayer + Lamb of God Spring 2019 North American Tour Dates
May 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 3 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 5 - El Paso, Texas @ UTEP / Don Haskins Center
May 7 - Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena
May 8 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
May 13 - Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
May 14 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 16 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 17 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
May 19 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 20 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
May 22 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 24 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 25 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Lamb of God Summer 2019 European Tour Dates
June 13 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival
June 14 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival
June 16 - Donington, England @ Download Festival
June 18 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13
June 19 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik
June 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 22 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
June 23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 24 - Bochum, Germany @ Matrix
June 26 - Partille, Sweden @ Partille Arena
June 28 - Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssi
June 30 - Grafenhainichen, Germany @ Full Force Festival
July 1 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
July 3 - Athens, Greece @ Gazi Music Hall
July 5 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Vagos Open Air
July 6 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest
