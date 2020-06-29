Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Announces He’s 18 Months Sober

Lamb of God's Mark Morton has announced that he has now been sober for 18 months. The guitarist shared the news in a series of celebratory tweets over this past weekend.

"As of today, I have been 100% free from all drugs & alcohol for a year & a half... One day at a time," he wrote on Saturday, June 27. "If you’re reading this & addiction is ruining your life, please know that recovery is possible for you. Find someone in recovery & ask them for help. Life is truly amazing."

He followed the tweet with a list of things he's grateful for, including his sobriety, the chance to be alive and music — which he adds is "flowing."

Congratulations Mr. Morton. We wish you the absolute best as you continue on your journey.

Morton's latest musical release is Lamb of God's self-titled tenth album, which came out June 19. Since they weren't able to head out on tour in support of it, they released a series of music videos containing Easter eggs, which lead to a variety of prizes.