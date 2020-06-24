Lamb of God Hid Easter Eggs in Their Videos That Lead to Rewards

Without tours to promote new albums in 2020, bands are having to come up with new and creative ways to keep their fans engaged. Lamb of God have released a series of new music videos to go with their new self-titled album, and the videos each contain Easter eggs that lead to different rewards.

The lyric videos for "Resurrection Man," "On the Hook," "Poison Dream," "Bloodshot Eyes" and "Reality Bath" each have different hidden messages in them. The winnings for discovering the messages range from unreleased content to contests to coupons for the band's merchandise store.

One contest prize in particular is one of frontman Randy Blythe's signed photos that the music videos and the art featured on the inside of the album are based upon. We'll give you a small hint — that Easter egg can be found within the "Bloodshot Eyes" video.

Can you find all the hidden messages? Watch the videos below, and get to work!

Lamb of God's latest, self-titled album was released on June 19. Check it out here if you haven't already, and you can also get signed copies of the record on CD and vinyl through Epic Records' webstore.

Lamb of God - "Resurrection Man"

Lamb of God - "On the Hook"

Lamb of God - "Poison Dream"

Lamb of God - "Bloodshot Eyes"

Lamb of God - "Reality Bath"