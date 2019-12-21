Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Announces 2020 Solo EP ‘Ether’

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton released Anesthetic, his first solo album, earlier this year and he's got more new music on deck with the Ether EP set for a 2020 release.

The five-track release will arrive at an undisclosed time in January and features guest contributions from Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Light the Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage), John Carbone (Moon Tooth) and Mark Morales (Sons of Texas).

"I’m thrilled to announce the upcoming release of my new, five song EP, Ether, on Rise Records! Once again, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some amazingly talented artists and friends to assemble this collection of tunes, all of which feature a strong acoustic guitar component," commented Morton.

Speaking about what fans can expect from this new release, the guitarist elaborated, "Inspired by the acoustic sets I had the opportunity to perform last spring and summer in support of Anesthetic, I began writing some new songs to reflect that more mellow vibe. I’m stoked with the results and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been putting together. I’ll be debuting these tunes on my upcoming U.K. acoustic tour, so you can hear them live before they’re released anywhere else!"

Humbled by the response to his solo output, Morton concluded, "I continue to be honored to have the chance to work with so many incredibly talented people and I remain beyond grateful to the fans that have come along with me and supported these projects. Thanks so much everyone!"

View the track listing and album art for the EP, which was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur, below. Look for the first single, "All I Had to Lose," featuring Mark Morales, who plays in Morton's live band, to be released on Jan. 10.

Anesthetic had long been in the works, finally surfacing in March earlier this year. The star-studded album featured the song "Cross Off," which was recorded with Linkin Park's Chester Bennington. Sadly, Bennington did not get to experience the fan reaction to the song as it was released nearly two years after his tragic suicide.

Meanwhile, Lamb of God are at work on their first studio album since 2015's VII: Sturm und Drang, which will also be the first to feature drummer Art Cruz, who replaced Chris Adler following the longtime drummer's split from the group.

Mark Morton, Ether EP Artwork + Track Listing

Rise Records / BMG

1. "All I Had To Lose" featuring Mark Morales (Sons of Texas)

2. "The Fight" featuring John Carbone (Moon Tooth)

3. "She Talks To Angels" featuring Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

4. "Love My Enemy" featuring Howard Jones (Light the Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage)

5. "Black" featuring Mark Morales (Sons of Texas)