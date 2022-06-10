Lamb of God have graced the rock and metal world with "Nevermore," the first single from their upcoming album Omens, which is set for release later this fall. A coinciding tour in support of the record was also recently announced, so hopefully you'll have a chance to hear some of the new material live.

This first Omens single will serve as the opening track of Lamb of God's ninth studio album. The band has been riding high since the release of their 2020 eponymous record, embarking on tour with Megadeth, Trivium, Hatebreed and In Flames to promote it.

Omens will show the band taking a reflective approach, taking a look at the corrupt world around us, according to singer Randy Blythe, who also engages his clean singing voice on parts of the track.

"The world is crazy and keeps changing," Blythe said in a press release. "Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record."

Guitarist Mark Morton echoed this sentiment, adding that the band is as strong as ever on this new record. "The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can hear it in Omens," he added. "You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

To promote the album, Lamb of God will hit the road for possibly one of the most anticipated tours this year. Killswitch Engage will serve as co-headliners, and the rest of the bill includes Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy as guests on select dates. See the full tour schedule here.

Listen to "Nevermore" below and view the album art and track listing for Omens further down the page. Look for the new record to drop Oct. 7 via Epic Records.

Lamb of God, 'Nevermore' Lyrics (via Genius)

Driving down blistered severe

The rapacious maw of our despair

Black dog follows, strip club echoes

The raven's shadow across the ghetto

Up the hill in an unmarked grave

The mother of American darkness lays

Liberty or death to start the battle

There's nonesuch place for human chattel Hanging by a threat

Now you can choke on it

Hanging by a threat

So go and choke on it

This is a reckoning

You hear the raven's scream

Hanging by a threat

So go and choke on it Across the devil's own half acrе

There's rusted gallows for an angеl

The ghosts that built this city scream

Of commerce and inhumanity

Cancer rides the freeway's edge

Falling statues and cigarettes

Bullets whip the screaming kettle

As tear gas cloaks the monumental Hanging by a threat

Now you can choke on it

Hanging by a threat

So go and choke on it

This is a reckoning

You hear the raven's scream

Hanging by a threat

So go and choke on it Chained beneath a parking lot

Savaged on the auction block

In antebellum geography

Rage, horror, history Hanging by a threat

Now you can choke on it

Hanging by a threat

So go and choke on it

This is a reckoning

You hear the raven's scream

Hanging by a threat

So go and choke on it Nevermore

Nevermore

Lamb of God, 'Nevermore' Official Music Video

Lamb of God, Omens Album Art + Track Listing

Epic Epic loading...

01. Nevermore

02. Vanishing

03. To The Grave

04. Ditch

05. Omens

06. Gomorrah

07. Ill Designs

08. Grayscale

09. Denial Mechanism

10. September Song