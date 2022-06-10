Lamb of God Release Thunderous New Song ‘Nevermore’ With Some Clean Singing
Lamb of God have graced the rock and metal world with "Nevermore," the first single from their upcoming album Omens, which is set for release later this fall. A coinciding tour in support of the record was also recently announced, so hopefully you'll have a chance to hear some of the new material live.
This first Omens single will serve as the opening track of Lamb of God's ninth studio album. The band has been riding high since the release of their 2020 eponymous record, embarking on tour with Megadeth, Trivium, Hatebreed and In Flames to promote it.
Omens will show the band taking a reflective approach, taking a look at the corrupt world around us, according to singer Randy Blythe, who also engages his clean singing voice on parts of the track.
"The world is crazy and keeps changing," Blythe said in a press release. "Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record."
Guitarist Mark Morton echoed this sentiment, adding that the band is as strong as ever on this new record. "The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can hear it in Omens," he added. "You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."
To promote the album, Lamb of God will hit the road for possibly one of the most anticipated tours this year. Killswitch Engage will serve as co-headliners, and the rest of the bill includes Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy as guests on select dates. See the full tour schedule here.
Listen to "Nevermore" below and view the album art and track listing for Omens further down the page. Look for the new record to drop Oct. 7 via Epic Records.
Lamb of God, 'Nevermore' Lyrics (via Genius)
Driving down blistered severe
The rapacious maw of our despair
Black dog follows, strip club echoes
The raven's shadow across the ghetto
Up the hill in an unmarked grave
The mother of American darkness lays
Liberty or death to start the battle
There's nonesuch place for human chattel
Hanging by a threat
Now you can choke on it
Hanging by a threat
So go and choke on it
This is a reckoning
You hear the raven's scream
Hanging by a threat
So go and choke on it
Across the devil's own half acrе
There's rusted gallows for an angеl
The ghosts that built this city scream
Of commerce and inhumanity
Cancer rides the freeway's edge
Falling statues and cigarettes
Bullets whip the screaming kettle
As tear gas cloaks the monumental
Hanging by a threat
Now you can choke on it
Hanging by a threat
So go and choke on it
This is a reckoning
You hear the raven's scream
Hanging by a threat
So go and choke on it
Chained beneath a parking lot
Savaged on the auction block
In antebellum geography
Rage, horror, history
Hanging by a threat
Now you can choke on it
Hanging by a threat
So go and choke on it
This is a reckoning
You hear the raven's scream
Hanging by a threat
So go and choke on it
Nevermore
Nevermore
Lamb of God, 'Nevermore' Official Music Video
Lamb of God, Omens Album Art + Track Listing
01. Nevermore
02. Vanishing
03. To The Grave
04. Ditch
05. Omens
06. Gomorrah
07. Ill Designs
08. Grayscale
09. Denial Mechanism
10. September Song