Lamb of God Push Back Release of 10th Studio Album

Lamb of God have pushed back the release of their new self-titled album. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lamb of God are waiting until social distancing measures will likely end so sending out the album won’t clash with the shipments of essential goods.

The band’s 10th studio album was originally set to drop May 8, but has now been rescheduled for a June 19 release. Lamb of God have released a statement explaining the decision in further detail.

“Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks, to June 19th. We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for,” the band writes.

“We appreciate your patience during these times – a global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception. We will, however, be releasing a new song, 'New Colossal Hate,' this Thursday, April 23rd and plan to release a 4th song from the album before the full album is released in June.”

“Thank you for your understanding,” they conclude. “Wash your damn hands, let us know what you think of the new tunes, and see you on the road sometime!”

“New Colossal Hate” will be yet another single from Lamb of God’s 10th album, following “Checkmate” and “Memento Mori.”