Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Explains ‘Most Complicated’ Part of Being a Professional Musician

For those who are thinking about starting a career in music, there may be a lot of things that you're curious about, especially what challenges you may endure. Fortunately, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has shared his perspective on what he finds to be the "most complicated" part of being a professional musician.

The frontman opened up on the subject during an episode of the Sombre La Dosis YouTube channel's "My 3 Questions To," and he explained that it's not anything within the band that's difficult — it's the business side of being in a band that's the most challenging.

"It's trying to make sense of how this has become a career, really, because we just did it for the love of it. That's why we started the band, I never thought it would be a job. I was never like, 'Oh we're gonna become rock stars,' or whatever," Blythe shared. "I think the really complicated part of it, for me, has been navigating the fact that something that I would be doing anyway — which is making music — is navigating how that has become a business."

The vocalist admitted he's not always comfortable with the business aspect of being in a musical group, which is why they have a management team to handle it for them.

"We employ a lot of people. People were able to buy their families Christmas gifts this year because we employ 'em. It's our art and we love it, but it is a business, and for me, accepting that is strange," he elaborated. "I don't come from the business world, I never had any money. I'm not a rich kid or anything weird like that."

Of course, he further added that writing music, playing shows and touring around is something he finds fun and easy. Check out the full clip below.

