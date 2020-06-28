Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe ‘Would Love to Play’ Czech Republic Again

During a recent Reddit AMA, Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe told a fan from the Czech Republic that he "would love to play in the Czech Republic" again, but also has well-intentioned reasons for staying away.

Blythe was arrested in the Czech Republic in 2012 and charged with manslaughter for allegedly pushing a fan offstage at a show two years prior. That fan suffered an injury that was determined to have led to his death. The singer was jailed for 37 days in Prague before he was acquitted of criminal charges in 2013.

Speaking to a Czech fan who asked if the band would ever return to the country or if their experience had led them never to return, Blythe stated, “I would love to play in the Czech Republic again — I have nothing against the Czech people, and I was not mistreated there. Eventually I think we might play there again, but it will 100 percent have to be with the cooperation of the family of the young man who died, and I would want to give the money from the show to a charity they choose."

The singer continued, "If we played there, it would be a huge news story, and I do not wish to cause the young man’s family anymore pain — they did no wrong, and were not cruel to me at all; in fact they showed me great kindness. But they have suffered enough, so it is out of respect to them we have not returned. I hope the Czech fans understand.”

Lamb of God recently released their tenth studio album, an eponymously titled effort, which has already yielded the songs "Checkmate," "Memento Mori," "New Colossal Hate" and "Routes." You can pick it up here.